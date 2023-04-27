BreakingNews
BREAKING: GBI investigating shooting at gas station involving Atlanta officers
Credit: Channel 2 Action News

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting at a gas station in the Edgewood neighborhood Thursday afternoon.

Details are limited, but Atlanta police officers were involved in the shooting that took place at around 1:20 p.m. at the intersection of Memorial Drive and Moreland Avenue, according to spokesman Sgt. Jarius Daugherty.

There were several police and emergency vehicles at the Valero station, which was roped off with caution tape. It’s unclear if any officers were injured at the chaotic scene just north of I-20.

Channel 2 Action News reported that the GBI is headed to the scene to investigate.

Officer-involved shooting is a term used by the GBI and can be broadly applied in any number of situations. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution will update this language as more details emerge.

Daugherty advised residents to stay away from the area due to traffic buildup from street closures.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

David Aaro is an Atlanta Now reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

