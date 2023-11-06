BREAKING | Cobb police searching for suspect in shooting of hotel employee

Police said an employee of the Quality Inn along Cobb Place Boulevard near Kennesaw was struck by gunfire around 2 a.m. While officials did not have details about their condition, the victim is “expected to recover,” spokesperson Officer Aaron Wilson said.

Authorities were still in the area, which is just off Barrett Parkway and near I-75, searching for the gunman late Monday morning. At one point, officers could be seen saturating the busy area near the hotel with long guns.

