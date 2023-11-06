BreakingNews
Cobb police searching for suspect in shooting of hotel employee

BREAKING | Cobb police searching for suspect in shooting of hotel employee

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

21 minutes ago
Cobb County police are searching for a gunman after a hotel employee was shot early Monday morning, according to authorities.

Police said an employee of the Quality Inn along Cobb Place Boulevard near Kennesaw was struck by gunfire around 2 a.m. While officials did not have details about their condition, the victim is “expected to recover,” spokesperson Officer Aaron Wilson said.

Authorities were still in the area, which is just off Barrett Parkway and near I-75, searching for the gunman late Monday morning. At one point, officers could be seen saturating the busy area near the hotel with long guns.

We are working to learn more. An Atlanta Journal-Constitution photojournalist is en route to the scene.

