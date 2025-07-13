Georgia detention center under lockdown after masked gunman fires shots, officials say

Several people have been taken into custody Sunday after a masked gunman fired shots toward the recreation yard at a southeast Georgia regional youth detention center, officials said.
The Claxton Regional Youth Detention Center was placed on lockdown as a precaution after the shooting and the GBI has been contacted, according to Department of Juvenile Justice spokesperson Glenn Allen.
“Fortunately, no youth or staff members were injured in this incident,” Allen said in a statement.
The Evans County Sheriff’s Office took “several suspects into custody” but the incident remains under investigation, Allen said. Officials have not identified the suspects or provided a motive.
Allen told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the gunman was outside the detention center when they opened fire and was not an inmate.
A GBI spokesperson confirmed the state agency was requested to help with a shooting investigation. The DJJ says it was continuing to notify the families of the youth housed at the center.
“The Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice takes this matter very seriously and is working closely with state and local law enforcement to ensure the safety of our staff and youth, as well as to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident,” Allen said.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: Ben Gray for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Police cite youth programs for decrease in youth gun violence
Atlanta police say youth gun violence is falling, thanks to programs like the At-Promise Program, which aims to keep children off the street, primarily during the summer.
Suspect charged with murder in July 4 carjacking at Cobb apartments
Damaree Baker was arrested Thursday, nearly a week after officials said he fatally shot Cody Chavous while trying to steal his vehicle.
Game warden shoots, kills man who charged with knife in Middle Georgia, GBI says
Incident began with a trespassing call in Lamar County.
Featured
Credit: Sarah Peacock for the AJC
Ossoff attempts to tap into angst over Trump, ‘Big, Beautiful’ law at rally
U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff attacks President Trump and the Republican agenda, particularly the recently passed tax and spending bill, in a reelection campaign rally in Savannah
Stars come out to play at MLB Celebrity Softball Game at Truist Park
Hall of Famer CC Sabathia was named MVP in leading the American League over the National League in a game that also featured Druski, Terrell Owens, Jordan Chiles and many more
Chuck E. Cheese opens arcades for adults, including one in Buford
Unlike the beer-and-food playgrounds for grown-ups like Dave & Buster's, Chuck’s Arcade is all about the games, and its Georgia location is in the Mall of Georgia in Buford