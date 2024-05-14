BREAKING | 3 men shot near NW Atlanta shopping center

Multiple people were shot Tuesday afternoon near a northwest Atlanta shopping complex, police said.

At around 4:45 p.m., gunshots rang out near the 2100 block of Verbena Street. The incident location, which is just north of I-20, is across the street from an apartment complex and near KIPP Atlanta Collegiate in the Dixie Hills neighborhood.

Police said they located a 24-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his arm and a 27-year-old man with one to his back. Both were taken to a hospital.

The third victim, a 23-year-old man, had already been taken to a hospital by the time officers arrived. He had been shot in the neck, officials said.

All three were said to be alert. No other details about the incident or the alleged suspect were released.

In December 2020 near the area, police said one person was injured in a shooting following an argument outside of a business. A father and son were subsequently identified as suspects and arrested.

About two years prior, 30-year-old Deonta Wallace was found shot and lying between two cars in a parking lot at a apartment complex nearby, authorities said.

