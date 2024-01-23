Atlanta rapper YFN Lucci pleads guilty in gang case, gets 10 years in prison

Prosecutors said Bennett was behind the wheel of a high-end Mercedes-Benz that was used in a gang-related shootout that left one of his passengers dead in late 2020. He was later named in a sprawling multi-defendant gang and racketeering indictment that charged him with 13 counts, including felony murder.

According to his arrest warrant, Bennett and “three other criminal street gang members” drove to an area dominated by a rival gang before two people in the car opened fire with assault-style rifles. One of those men, 28-year-old James Adams, was struck in the head by return gunfire, authorities said.

Adams’ body was then pushed out of Bennett’s Maybach and left in the street, according to investigators.

Fulton County prosecutor Shaniqua Christian said in court that the entire shooting was captured on surveillance video. The Maybach, she said, had been a gift from the musician’s record label.

Prosecutors contend YFN is an Atlanta-based street gang associated with the Bloods. Another prominent rapper, Young Thug, faces gang and other charges in a separate Fulton County racketeering trial that is currently underway on the first floor of the courthouse.

Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Williams is the alleged co-founder and leader of “Young Slime Life,” which authorities say is a “criminal enterprise” based in the Cleveland Avenue area of south Atlanta. Investigators say YFN and YSL are rival gangs.

Tuesday’s plea deal came during the third week of jury selection in the YFN trial, which was set to include Bennett and his two remaining co-defendants. Those co-defendants, Malik Stanley and Ravon Boyd, also pleaded guilty to some of the charges they faced in exchange for reduced sentences.

Bennett’s defense attorney, Drew Findling, said his client was a 32-year-old father of four with no previous criminal history. He said his client hopes to put these charges behind him and get back to touring and focusing on music.

“It will hang over Mr. Bennett’s head for a long time,” he said of the sentence.

Bennett’s other attorney, Gabe Banks, previously worked in the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office, where he supervised the gangs and drugs unit.

“This is not a slap on the wrist by (any) means,” Banks said, referring to his client’s forthcoming prison sentence and the years of probation to follow.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Thomas Cox Jr. denied a request by Bennett’s attorneys to have the musician sentenced as a first offender.

As part of the plea deal, prosecutors agreed to pen a letter to the Georgia Department of Corrections saying they would not oppose Bennett being released as soon as he’s eligible for parole or after he’s served one-third of his sentence, whichever comes first.

Judge Cox said it was the first time he had seen the state agree to write such a letter.

“First off, I want to say my heart goes out to my friend James Adams and his family,” Bennett said during his plea deal. “I also want to apologize to my family and friends for putting them through this stressful process.”