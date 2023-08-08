BREAKING | 2nd arrest made in killing of Rockdale County mother of 4

Just days after a man was arrested and charged in the death of his missing Rockdale County wife, officials announced the arrest of his brother Tuesday.

Investigators with the sheriff’s office received a tip around 11:30 a.m. regarding the location of a second suspect in the death of Imani Roberson, who had last been seen in mid-July after leaving her mother’s house in Conyers following dinner, officials said. Cedarius Glaze, 28, was taken into custody and is facing charges of tampering with evidence, concealment of a body and arson.

Officials said that Glaze played a “key role” in helping get rid of Roberson’s body, but no other details were released.

During a Saturday press conference, Rockdale Sheriff Eric Levett announced the arrest of Donell Anderson, who was identified as the victim’s husband and Glaze’s brother. Anderson was taken into custody Friday soon after Roberson’s body was located by a cadaver dog, according to officials. He is facing charges of felony murder, malice murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

“Today is a very difficult day for our family,” the victim’s mother, Clarine Andujar-White, said Saturday. “I knew that when I couldn’t reach Imani almost three weeks ago, I knew something was wrong. Late last night, my worst fears were confirmed and our family is devastated.”

Credit: Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office Credit: Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office

Roberson, 29, was last seen July 16 after leaving her mother’s house in Conyers. She drove home with her two youngest children — a 3-year-old and a 1-month-old — while the other two, 11 and 9 years old, stayed with their grandmother.

Andujar-White reported Roberson missing after finding her home empty. Levett said Andujar-White called Roberson, who lives just two streets away, multiple times July 17 but got no answer. The mother and daughter talked every day, and it was out of character for Roberson to not call and check on her children, he added.

In the days following Roberson’s disappearance, investigators gathered enough information to get a search warrant and sweep her home, where Levett said blood was found. Evidence uncovered as several search warrants were executed led officials to southern Fulton County, where Levett said they found her white Mazda SUV burned from the inside out.

Explore Husband arrested in death of Rockdale County mother of 4

The victim’s family has set up a GoFundMe campaign to raise funds to support her children, who the sheriff’s office said are all safe.

“These are four kids now without a mother, and unfortunately now without a father. And now the grandparents are stuck to raise these children,” Levett said. “These children are going to need a lot of counseling, they’re going to need a lot of support.”

Anyone who has information on the case or who spoke to Roberson, her children or her husband is asked to contact investigators at 770-278-8000.