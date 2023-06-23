BreakingNews
2 arrested in shooting death of 16-year-old Bre’Asia Powell
X

BREAKING: 2 arrested in shooting death of 16-year-old Bre’Asia Powell

Credit: Family photo

Credit: Family photo

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 14 minutes ago

Two teenagers have been arrested on murder charges in the death of a 16-year-old shot outside her Atlanta high school, police said Friday afternoon.

On May 28, Bre’Asia Powell was shot around 2:30 a.m. during a gathering outside Benjamin E. Mays High School, where she was a star athlete. She was one of two teenagers Atlanta police found wounded at the end of a driveway outside the school, where an unauthorized gathering had taken place. The other shooting victim was taken to a hospital and survived. Bre’Asia died from her injuries.

Explore911 calls reveal frantic moments when Atlanta teen was shot outside school

The first arrest was made in the case on June 16, according to Sgt. John Chafee. Jaquan Withers, already in the Fulton County jail on unrelated charges, was charged with felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, Chafee said. The 18-year-old remained Friday in jail.

On Thursday, investigators arrested a second suspect, 19-year-old Willie Dennis, the police spokesperson said.

Dennis was wanted out of Jackson County, Georgia, on an unrelated theft warrant. Officers assigned to Operation Heatwave located Dennis traveling in an SUV and were able to conduct a traffic stop and take him into custody. Dennis was booked into the Fulton jail on charges of felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Operation Heatwave, which began Thursday, is the police department’s summer plan to target violence, leaders announced this week.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Alexis Stevens on twitter

Alexis Stevens is a member of the Crime and Public Safety team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Prosecution, defense rest in fugitive task force murder case1h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

DeKalb DA withdraws from prosecution of training center arrests
3h ago

SBA official spotlights immigrant entrepreneurs in Atlanta
1h ago

Credit: Nedra Rhone

RHONE ON THE ROAD: Legacy Museum explores racism from slavery to incarceration
2h ago

Credit: Nedra Rhone

RHONE ON THE ROAD: Legacy Museum explores racism from slavery to incarceration
2h ago

Credit: Courtesy of Mary Pat Henry

EXCLUSIVE | The Dancer: An unexpected finale
16h ago
The Latest

Credit: Michael Blackshire

Alpharetta police releases video of Fulton deputy accused of choking detainee
38m ago
Prosecution, defense rest in fugitive task force murder case
1h ago
Arrest made in Gwinnett homicide that led to SWAT standoff
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Atlanta rapper Young Thug drops new album from jail
15h ago
AJC's Patricia Murphy setting out for another Georgia Politics Road Trip
10h ago
15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Art of the Brick, Paranormal Cirque III...
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top