BREAKING: 2 arrested in shooting death of 16-year-old Bre’Asia Powell

Two teenagers have been arrested on murder charges in the death of a 16-year-old shot outside her Atlanta high school, police said Friday afternoon.

On May 28, Bre’Asia Powell was shot around 2:30 a.m. during a gathering outside Benjamin E. Mays High School, where she was a star athlete. She was one of two teenagers Atlanta police found wounded at the end of a driveway outside the school, where an unauthorized gathering had taken place. The other shooting victim was taken to a hospital and survived. Bre’Asia died from her injuries.

The first arrest was made in the case on June 16, according to Sgt. John Chafee. Jaquan Withers, already in the Fulton County jail on unrelated charges, was charged with felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, Chafee said. The 18-year-old remained Friday in jail.

On Thursday, investigators arrested a second suspect, 19-year-old Willie Dennis, the police spokesperson said.

Dennis was wanted out of Jackson County, Georgia, on an unrelated theft warrant. Officers assigned to Operation Heatwave located Dennis traveling in an SUV and were able to conduct a traffic stop and take him into custody. Dennis was booked into the Fulton jail on charges of felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Operation Heatwave, which began Thursday, is the police department’s summer plan to target violence, leaders announced this week.

