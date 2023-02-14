Boy with stolen firearm found asleep inside stolen vehicle, police say

DeKalb police responded about 3:30 a.m. Friday to the area of Rondelay Drive in Stonecrest, where they found the suspect behind the wheel of an allegedly stolen Hyundai Sonata. Police said the vehicle had been taken from a neighboring jurisdiction.

Officers detained the boy, whose age was not released, and located a stolen firearm in his waistband, according to authorities. They also found a flathead screwdriver, “which is commonly used to break vehicle ignitions during theft,” police said.