Boy with stolen firearm found asleep inside stolen vehicle, police say

A boy was recently arrested after he was found asleep inside a stolen vehicle in DeKalb County, authorities said Tuesday.
DeKalb police responded about 3:30 a.m. Friday to the area of Rondelay Drive in Stonecrest, where they found the suspect behind the wheel of an allegedly stolen Hyundai Sonata. Police said the vehicle had been taken from a neighboring jurisdiction.
Officers detained the boy, whose age was not released, and located a stolen firearm in his waistband, according to authorities. They also found a flathead screwdriver, “which is commonly used to break vehicle ignitions during theft,” police said.
The suspect was booked into the DeKalb County Regional Youth Detention Center. He is facing charges of theft by receiving (motor vehicle), theft by receiving (firearm), person under 18 in possession of a firearm, and possession of tools during the commission of a crime.
The investigation is ongoing.
About the Author
Credit: Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office