Ax-wielding man shot after threat to light woman on fire, officials say

Berry stopped responding to authorities around 4 a.m., nearly four hours after the sheriff’s office was notified of the incident, according to the release.

At that point, Berry was shot in the arm by police, and SWAT members forcibly entered the house to save the woman and render aid to Berry. Officials say the woman was not injured but taken to the hospital.

After Berry was taken to the hospital for his injuries, he was charged with felony terrorist threats and false imprisonment as well as misdemeanor charges of obstruction and reckless conduct, the release said.

The GBI will be conducting an independent investigation at the request of the Hall County Sheriff’s Office. The state agency has been asked to investigate more than 60 officer-involved shootings so far this year.