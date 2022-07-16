ajc logo
Ax-wielding man shot after threat to light woman on fire, officials say

A 911 call just after midnight alerted officers that suspect Randy Berry, 34, armed with an ax and torch, was holding a woman hostage inside a house in Hall County, authorities said.

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
27 minutes ago
Hall County incident led to SWAT standoff

A man was shot and faces charges after a SWAT standoff in Hall County early Saturday morning, authorities said.

Officers from the Hall County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call just after midnight regarding a domestic situation at a residence on Lakeview Lane off Browns Bridge Road, a release from the agency said.

When they arrived, law enforcement officers said they found Randy Berry, 34, armed with an ax and holding a woman hostage inside the house. Negotiators said the suspect had a torch and had poured gasoline over himself, the woman and the house and was threatening to light it all on fire. He had also nailed the front door shut.

Negotiations between Berry and the Hall County authorities were failing, the release states, resulting in SWAT members being called to the scene.

Berry stopped responding to authorities around 4 a.m., nearly four hours after the sheriff’s office was notified of the incident, according to the release.

At that point, Berry was shot in the arm by police, and SWAT members forcibly entered the house to save the woman and render aid to Berry. Officials say the woman was not injured but taken to the hospital.

After Berry was taken to the hospital for his injuries, he was charged with felony terrorist threats and false imprisonment as well as misdemeanor charges of obstruction and reckless conduct, the release said.

The GBI will be conducting an independent investigation at the request of the Hall County Sheriff’s Office. The state agency has been asked to investigate more than 60 officer-involved shootings so far this year.

About the Author

Mary Helene is a reporting intern working with the Crime & Public Safety team and a student at Mercer University. She has previously worked as a reporter for AL.com and currently serves as Editor-in-Chief of The Cluster, Mercer's student newspaper.

