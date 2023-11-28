Atlanta police investigated 6 shooting scenes since Sunday morning

A motive is unclear, but police believe the victim was shot at a home on Anderson Avenue, located about a quarter-mile northeast of where he was found.

The previous evening, officers found another man shot several times, this time at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex. The gunfire broke out just before 7:40 p.m. at the Harmony Plaza apartments on Myrtle Drive. The victim, who was not publicly identified, was alert when he was taken to a hospital. No details were provided on what led to the shooting.

“Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident,” police said.

About five hours earlier, Atlanta police responded to a two-story home in the 3500 block of Oakshire Way, where they found a man shot multiple times. The victim, who was not publicly identified, was taken to a hospital and is said to be stable.

Police believe the shooting may have taken place about a half-mile away at a church on Conley Road.

“Units established a crime scene at the location and have secured items of evidentiary value,” police said. “Investigators have a male suspect detained at this time as the investigation remains highly active and ongoing.”

Police said two shootings Sunday morning started from a dispute, including a man who was struck by gunfire around 11:30 a.m. at a northeast Atlanta encampment. He fled while injured to the 700 block of Morosgo Drive, authorities said. More than two hours earlier, police said a woman was found shot at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard. Her name was not released and she is expected to be OK.

“It appears the suspect(s) were occupying what appeared to be a gray Ford Explorer during the time of the dispute and shooting,” police said of the earlier shooting.

At about 3:20 a.m. Sunday, another dispute led to gunfire in the 20 block of Bennett Street in northwest Atlanta, an area that is home to several businesses, including a restaurant. Police said the victim, whose name was not released, got into an argument with two men in the parking lot of one of the establishments. Soon after, one of the men shot the victim as he tried to get in his car and drive away. No arrests have been made in that incident.

Police did not release any additional details on the six shootings, which remain under investigation.

