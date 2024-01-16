Atlanta officer, 24, dies months after graduating from police academy

“His loss is deeply felt by all who had the privilege of working alongside him,” police said. “During this difficult time, let us come together to remember Officer Sizemore’s commitment and sacrifice.”

He was the second Atlanta officer to die in recent weeks.

On Jan. 4, Kenya Galloway, 44, was found unresponsive in his personal car at the department’s annex on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway. Police said Galloway, who was assigned to the Executive Protection Unit, may have experienced a medical issue, though the nature of that issue was not specified. He joined the department in 2015.

Sizemore previously lived in Woodhaven, Michigan, near Detroit. Both his visitation and service are being held there, according to his obituary.

Visitation is scheduled from 2-10 p.m. Thursday at Molnar Funeral Home - Brownstown Chapel in Brownstown Township, the obituary stated, while his service will start at 10 a.m. Friday at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church in Allen Park.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Officer Lucas Sizemore’s loved ones during this painful time,” police added. “May he rest in peace, and may his legacy inspire us all to foster a culture of compassion, understanding and support within the Atlanta Police Department family.”