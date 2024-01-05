Atlanta officer found dead from medical emergency in vehicle ahead of shift

An Atlanta police officer died just before starting his shift Thursday night, according to Channel 2 Action News.
Officials told the news station that the officer, whose name has not been released, suffered a medical emergency. He was in his personal vehicle in the parking lot of the police department’s annex on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway.
The officer’s cause of death has not been specified.
No other details have been released by police.
