Atlanta officer found dead from medical emergency in vehicle ahead of shift

Credit: WSBTV Videos

Crime & Public Safety
By
0 minutes ago

An Atlanta police officer died just before starting his shift Thursday night, according to Channel 2 Action News.

Officials told the news station that the officer, whose name has not been released, suffered a medical emergency. He was in his personal vehicle in the parking lot of the police department’s annex on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway.

The officer’s cause of death has not been specified.

No other details have been released by police.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

© 2024 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top