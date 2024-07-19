Police seek homicide suspect’s ID during canvass of SW Atlanta

Homicide Commander Lt. Andrew Smith described the suspect as “transient” and said the man appeared to know the MARTA system well. Both the suspect and Mohamed are believed to be homeless, police said.

The incident took place at the top of the steps that connect Peters Street and Ted Turner Drive. The fight appeared to begin as an unprovoked attack against Mohamed, Smith said.

1 / 3 Atlanta police are working to identify the man pictured, who is suspected in the beating death of 41-year-old Jeylani Mohamed on June 18, 2024.

Investigators said there were likely no witnesses. Although the surveillance video shows that two people walked by during the attack, the suspect stopped hitting Mohamed as they passed and they did not appear to see anything, Smith said.

According to Wortham, Mohamed was a Somalian national who previously worked in Texas to provide support for his family in northeast Africa. He suffered a stroke several years ago and returned to Somalia to recover. In May 2022, Mohamed’s family reported him missing after he came back to the U.S. to resume work. Mohamed disappeared after landing at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport and his whereabouts remained unknown until he was found dead.