Armed suspect arrested after off-duty Atlanta officer shoots at him

An off-duty Atlanta police officer fired his service weapon at an armed suspect Monday evening during an encounter that ended with the suspect’s arrest and no serious injuries, authorities said.

After a chase on foot in downtown Atlanta, the suspect suffered a scrape when he was placed under arrest, police said. No one was hit during the shooting, and the suspect was treated at the scene.

The incident began just after 5 p.m. outside of the Five Points MARTA Station at 20 Broad Street SW, police said. The off-duty officer encountered the suspect, who was also allegedly armed with a gun, while working another job. Officials did not share any information about the encounter or how it escalated to gunfire, but after the officer fired his weapon, the suspect fled.