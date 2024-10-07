Shooting at Gwinnett jail ‘under control’; GBI investigating

Breaking: Plant ‘crisis’ ongoing as shelter order lifted for most of Rockdale, officials say
BREAKING

The GBI confirmed it was investigating a shooting at the Gwinnett County jail involving a sheriff's deputy.

By
15 minutes ago

The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a shooting took place at the county jail Monday afternoon but said there was no danger to public safety.

A GBI spokeswoman said the sheriff’s office had asked the state agency to investigate the shooting, but she could not provide further details. More information would be released later Monday, she said.

The jail, located at 2900 University Parkway in Lawrenceville, is temporarily locked down as the investigation proceeds, according to the sheriff’s office. The jail’s intake process is paused and all traffic is being diverted away from the facility, the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

“We want to assure the community that the situation is under control, and there is no ongoing threat to the public’s safety,” the sheriff’s office said.

No further information has been released.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

