Shooting at Gwinnett jail ‘under control’; GBI investigating

The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a shooting took place at the county jail Monday afternoon but said there was no danger to public safety.

A GBI spokeswoman said the sheriff’s office had asked the state agency to investigate the shooting, but she could not provide further details. More information would be released later Monday, she said.

The jail, located at 2900 University Parkway in Lawrenceville, is temporarily locked down as the investigation proceeds, according to the sheriff’s office. The jail’s intake process is paused and all traffic is being diverted away from the facility, the sheriff’s office said in a statement.