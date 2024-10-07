MARTA police shoot, kill man who pointed gun at another man, GBI says

A man was shot to death by MARTA police after he allegedly pointed a gun at another person Sunday evening, according to the GBI.

The man, whose name was not released, was seen with the weapon at the College Park station around 7:40 p.m., officials said. A MARTA officer followed the man, and at some point, the man turned around and “reached in the direction of the gun,” the GBI stated.

That is when the officer fired at him, hitting him. He was rushed to a hospital, where he died, authorities said.