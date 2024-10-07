MARTA police shoot, kill man who pointed gun at another man, GBI says

A man was shot to death by MARTA police after he allegedly pointed a gun at another person Sunday evening, according to the GBI.
The man, whose name was not released, was seen with the weapon at the College Park station around 7:40 p.m., officials said. A MARTA officer followed the man, and at some point, the man turned around and “reached in the direction of the gun,” the GBI stated.
That is when the officer fired at him, hitting him. He was rushed to a hospital, where he died, authorities said.
No officers were hurt in the incident.
A gun was later located near the man, according to the GBI. No other details have been released.
The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once complete, the case file will be given to the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office for review.
The incident marked the 71st officer-involved shooting the GBI has been asked to investigate this year. As of the same time last year, there had been 75.
