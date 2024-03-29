Armed man arrested, removed from burning Cherokee home after SWAT standoff

An armed man was arrested after being rescued from a burning Cherokee County home following a Thursday SWAT standoff, authorities said.
It all began when the man’s father called 911 saying he was concerned about his son. He reported the 36-year-old man was inside their home off Kellogg Creek Road and the windows of the front of the house had been shot from the inside, sheriff’s spokesman Capt. Jay Baker said.
When deputies arrived at the scene around 3:20 p.m., Baker said the father advised that his son remained inside armed with a rifle. The SWAT team was called to the area after deputies were not able to make contact with the man.
Negotiators continued trying to make contact with him until deputies observed him pointing a rifle at them, officials said. He is also accused of firing several rounds at law enforcement from inside the home, Baker stated.
“Less-lethal gas munitions” were then thrown inside the home by SWAT members. At some point, Baker said officials believe the man covered a gas canister with fabric and it caught on fire. The blaze quickly spread throughout the home.
SWAT members eventually entered the home and extricated the man, who was not publicly identified.
He suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital, Baker said. Authorities did not say what charges he is facing but confirmed arrest warrants were obtained.
Two SWAT members were also injured during the incident.
