Armed man arrested, removed from burning Cherokee home after SWAT standoff

An armed man was arrested after being rescued from a burning Cherokee County home following a Thursday SWAT standoff, authorities said.

It all began when the man’s father called 911 saying he was concerned about his son. He reported the 36-year-old man was inside their home off Kellogg Creek Road and the windows of the front of the house had been shot from the inside, sheriff’s spokesman Capt. Jay Baker said.

When deputies arrived at the scene around 3:20 p.m., Baker said the father advised that his son remained inside armed with a rifle. The SWAT team was called to the area after deputies were not able to make contact with the man.