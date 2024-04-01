Crime & Public Safety

Argument over money leads to shooting at Marietta laundromat, police say

A man was shot Monday at a laundromat on Allgood Road in Marietta, police said.

A 71-year-old man was detained Monday afternoon in connection with the shooting of an acquaintance inside a Marietta laundromat, authorities said.

The gunfire happened just before 3:30 p.m. at Qt Coin Laundry in the 600 block of Allgood Road. Marietta police responded to reports of shots fired and found a 31-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his arm. He was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital and is expected to survive.

Investigators believe the victim got into an argument with 71-year-old Billie Higdon, who allegedly pulled out a handgun and fired a single round. Higdon was detained for questioning, police said.

“Charges against Higdon, while likely, will be determined later this afternoon,” Marietta police spokesperson Officer Chuck McPhilamy said.

Marietta police responded Monday afternoon to a shooting inside a laundromat on Allgood Road.

The men had been arguing about money, witnesses told police at the scene.

No other details were provided about the shooting, which remains under investigation.

