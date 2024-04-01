Argument over money leads to shooting at Marietta laundromat, police say

A 71-year-old man was detained Monday afternoon in connection with the shooting of an acquaintance inside a Marietta laundromat, authorities said.

The gunfire happened just before 3:30 p.m. at Qt Coin Laundry in the 600 block of Allgood Road. Marietta police responded to reports of shots fired and found a 31-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his arm. He was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital and is expected to survive.

Investigators believe the victim got into an argument with 71-year-old Billie Higdon, who allegedly pulled out a handgun and fired a single round. Higdon was detained for questioning, police said.