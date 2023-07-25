Acworth man gets 12 years in prison for shooting cousin in both legs

Credit: File photo

Credit: File photo

Crime & Public Safety
By
Updated 20 minutes ago
X

A Cobb County man who shot his cousin in both legs more than a year ago has been sentenced to 12 years in prison without the possibility of parole, officials said.

Arthur Lee Milsap, 48, of Acworth, pleaded guilty to multiple charges related to the shooting, Cobb District Attorney Flynn D. Broady Jr. said. Milsap was on probation at the time of the shooting in June 2022, which negates the possibility of parole in his more recent sentence.

The shooting took place at the Peachstone Independent Senior Living Apartments in Marietta, Broady said. Darrell Waller, who is Milsap’s cousin, worked in maintenance at the complex, where Milsap was a frequent visitor.

When Milsap visited June 5, he got into an argument with Waller and one of the residents, Broady said. Milsap then left, returned with a gun and called out to Waller, who was painting the interior of an apartment unit. When Waller walked outside, Milsap shot him in both legs. Witnesses told Cobb police that Milsap was seen leaving in a white pickup truck.

Waller identified his cousin as the shooter when officers responded, which allowed investigators to connect Milsap to the white truck, according to Broady. It was located by license plate readers and Milsap was arrested at his home in Cherokee County.

He pleaded guilty to one count each of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, Broady said. His 12-year prison sentence will be followed by 13 years on probation.

According to Georgia law, Milsap was not eligible for parole due to a prior felony conviction. In December 2021, he was found guilty of one count of making terroristic threats and one count of harassing communications. He was sentenced to three years on probation but was charged just six months later with shooting Waller.

The DA’s office did not provide an update on the status of Waller’s recovery.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Fulton DA: Keep Trump grand jury report under wraps — for now2h ago

Credit: City of Hiawassee

Here there be dragons? Mountaintop sculpture plan scorches Hiawassee
1h ago

Credit: Handout

UPDATE: Minister arrested in 1975 cold case lived quietly in Cobb for 18 years
1h ago

Credit: City of South Fulton

Racist threats to South Fulton mayor may be from out of state
1h ago

Credit: City of South Fulton

Racist threats to South Fulton mayor may be from out of state
1h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

NEW DETAILS: What they’re saying about the new UPS-Teamsters labor deal
42m ago
The Latest

Credit: Handout

Minister arrested in 1975 cold case lived quietly in Cobb for 18 years
1h ago
Man dies after shooting himself during Kennesaw standoff, cops say
23h ago
Police release photos of 2 men suspected in Inman Park car break-in spree
23h ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Why Braves traded for Pierce Johnson, Taylor Hearn, and are they done dealing?
23h ago
Channel 2 Action News partners with groups for school supply drive
Asian store in Duluth a social media-fueled sensation
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top