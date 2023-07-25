Acworth man gets 12 years in prison for shooting cousin in both legs

A Cobb County man who shot his cousin in both legs more than a year ago has been sentenced to 12 years in prison without the possibility of parole, officials said.

Arthur Lee Milsap, 48, of Acworth, pleaded guilty to multiple charges related to the shooting, Cobb District Attorney Flynn D. Broady Jr. said. Milsap was on probation at the time of the shooting in June 2022, which negates the possibility of parole in his more recent sentence.

The shooting took place at the Peachstone Independent Senior Living Apartments in Marietta, Broady said. Darrell Waller, who is Milsap’s cousin, worked in maintenance at the complex, where Milsap was a frequent visitor.

When Milsap visited June 5, he got into an argument with Waller and one of the residents, Broady said. Milsap then left, returned with a gun and called out to Waller, who was painting the interior of an apartment unit. When Waller walked outside, Milsap shot him in both legs. Witnesses told Cobb police that Milsap was seen leaving in a white pickup truck.

Waller identified his cousin as the shooter when officers responded, which allowed investigators to connect Milsap to the white truck, according to Broady. It was located by license plate readers and Milsap was arrested at his home in Cherokee County.

He pleaded guilty to one count each of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, Broady said. His 12-year prison sentence will be followed by 13 years on probation.

According to Georgia law, Milsap was not eligible for parole due to a prior felony conviction. In December 2021, he was found guilty of one count of making terroristic threats and one count of harassing communications. He was sentenced to three years on probation but was charged just six months later with shooting Waller.

The DA’s office did not provide an update on the status of Waller’s recovery.