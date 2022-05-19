ajc logo
Officer involved in shooting near upscale Buckhead eatery, cops say

An Atlanta police officer was involved in a shooting Wednesday evening near a steakhouse in Buckhead, department officials confirmed.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Atlanta police are investigating a shooting involving an officer Wednesday evening near a Buckhead restaurant.

A department spokesperson said the shooting occurred in the 3100 block of Piedmont Road in northeast Atlanta. The address of the shooting matched the location of Fogo De Chao, a Brazilian steakhouse just south of Peachtree Road.

Details about the shooting were not immediately available. Investigators were headed to the scene, a spokesperson said around 8:15 p.m.

Police stand and talk Thursday night outside Fogo De Chao, where an officer was involved in a shooting earlier in the evening.

Credit: Caroline Silva

Police stand and talk Thursday night outside Fogo De Chao, where an officer was involved in a shooting earlier in the evening.

Credit: Caroline Silva

Police stand and talk Thursday night outside Fogo De Chao, where an officer was involved in a shooting earlier in the evening.

Credit: Caroline Silva

Credit: Caroline Silva

A video posted online appeared to show police tending to a victim near the restaurant’s front door as stunned patrons looked on. First responders could be seen preparing a stretcher to transport the patient while officers worked to cordon off an area near the bar with crime scene tape.

We are working to learn more.

About the Author

Matt Bruce is a reporter for the breaking news team. He can be reached via email at Matt.Bruce@ajc.com.

