Officer involved in shooting near upscale Buckhead eatery, cops say

Atlanta police are investigating a shooting involving an officer Wednesday evening near a Buckhead restaurant.
A department spokesperson said the shooting occurred in the 3100 block of Piedmont Road in northeast Atlanta. The address of the shooting matched the location of Fogo De Chao, a Brazilian steakhouse just south of Peachtree Road.
Details about the shooting were not immediately available. Investigators were headed to the scene, a spokesperson said around 8:15 p.m.
A video posted online appeared to show police tending to a victim near the restaurant’s front door as stunned patrons looked on. First responders could be seen preparing a stretcher to transport the patient while officers worked to cordon off an area near the bar with crime scene tape.
