Man shot dead at SW Atlanta strip mall, police say

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
54 minutes ago

A man was killed in a Monday evening shooting at a strip mall in southwest Atlanta, police said.

Officers were called to 387 Cleveland Avenue just after 6:50 p.m. for reports of a shooting, Atlanta police said in a news release. At the scene, officers found a man with a gunshot wound who was quickly pronounced dead.

The shooting took place at a small strip mall just south of the I-75/85 split. According to police, homicide investigators were sent to the scene and are working to determine the circumstances around the shooting.

No further information about the incident has been released, including the identity of the man killed.

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

