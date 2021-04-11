Cops: 2 security guards shot by patron at Atlanta lounge owned by rapper 2 Chainz

The security guards were hit, and the suspect drove away. The guards were both alert when they were taken to the hospital. No other details were released about their conditions.

An investigation is ongoing.

The incident comes less than seven months after a Members Only employee was fatally shot by a bar patron.

Caleb Culbreathe, 27, or Jonesboro, was shot in the chest in October after an argument over the nightclub’s admission price. He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital but did not survive.