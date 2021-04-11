Cops: 2 security guards shot by patron at Atlanta lounge owned by rapper 2 Chainz

Two security guards were taken to a hospital Sunday morning after a patron shot them at a northeast Atlanta club.
Police are still trying to locate the suspected shooter who opened fire on the officers at the Members Only Lounge on Ralph McGill Boulevard,
Owned by Atlanta rapper 2 Chainz, Members Only bills itself as “Atlanta’s exclusive VIP lounge for the city’s socialites and elite professionals.”
The two officers were working security at the lounge at the time of the incident, according to Atlanta police spokeswoman Officer TaSheena Brown.
The lounge’s owner told police that there had been an issue with a patron inside the establishment, and the man was escorted off the property. A short time later, the man drove by the business in a blue Dodge Challenger and opened fire, police said.
The security guards were hit, and the suspect drove away. The guards were both alert when they were taken to the hospital. No other details were released about their conditions.
An investigation is ongoing.
The incident comes less than seven months after a Members Only employee was fatally shot by a bar patron.
Caleb Culbreathe, 27, or Jonesboro, was shot in the chest in October after an argument over the nightclub’s admission price. He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital but did not survive.