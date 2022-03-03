Teen arrested in security guard’s killing in Stonecrest; 4 suspects still sought

A teenager has been arrested on charges related to the killing of a security guard at a Stonecrest car dealership last month, DeKalb County police announced Thursday.
Investigators are still searching for four more suspects in the case.
DeKalb officials said tips from the community led to the arrest of the 16-year-old, whose identity was not released because he is a minor. The teen is facing charges of murder and burglary in Henry Ashley’s Feb. 19 shooting death.
“I want to thank the community for its assistance during this investigation,” DeKalb police Chief Mirtha Ramos said in a news release. “This arrest is another example of what happens when the community and police work together.”
Investigators believe Ashley, 24, encountered five suspects around 11 p.m. the night of the incident while on duty at the Courtesy Chrysler Dodge dealership at 8455 Mall Parkway, police said. He was shot while still sitting inside his marked work vehicle, where he was found by responding officers. Ashley was taken to the hospital but later died from his gunshot wound.
In the course of the investigation, police have shared photos of a gray car that carried all five suspects away from the scene, as well as security footage that showed the suspects. According to police, the 16-year-old who was arrested can be seen on security cameras wearing a black hoodie with white writing.
Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to the arrests of the four remaining suspects.
Anyone who has information is asked to call DeKalb police homicide detectives at 770-724-7850 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477. Those providing tips can remain anonymous.
