Teen arrested in security guard’s killing in Stonecrest; 4 suspects still sought

In the course of the investigation, police have shared photos of a gray car that carried all five suspects away from the scene, as well as security footage that showed the suspects. According to police, the 16-year-old who was arrested can be seen on security cameras wearing a black hoodie with white writing.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to the arrests of the four remaining suspects.

Anyone who has information is asked to call DeKalb police homicide detectives at 770-724-7850 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477. Those providing tips can remain anonymous.