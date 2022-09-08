BreakingNews
Queen Elizabeth II under medical care amid health fears
ajc logo
X

Cops: Guard shot after confronting thieves in Old Fourth Ward parking lot

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
38 minutes ago

A security guard was shot Thursday morning outside an Old Fourth Ward apartment building after confronting a group of people breaking into cars, Channel 2 Action News reported.

The guard was making rounds at the Station at 464 Apartments on Boulevard when he came upon the thieves in an open parking lot around 5 a.m., according to the news station. He was shot once and said to be stable Thursday.

Police told Channel 2 the shooting suspects drove away from the scene in a blue vehicle. No other description of the vehicle or the suspects was provided.

This story was first reported by Channel 2 Action News. We are working to learn more.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

Credit: WSBTV Videos

Combined ShapeCaption
Atlanta security guard shot by group trying to break into cars outside apartments

Credit: WSBTV Videos

About the Author

Follow Chelsea Prince on twitter

Chelsea Prince is reporter and coach on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks
‘Keep me safe’: Kidnapping victim hands Newnan bank teller note, cops say13h ago
UPS hiring 100,000 seasonal workers ahead of holiday shipping season
The Jolt: Executives warn abortion law is hurting Georgia companies
1h ago
Atlanta United suspends Josef Martinez for one week
23h ago
Atlanta United suspends Josef Martinez for one week
23h ago
Driver working a second job shot to death while delivering ice cream, his new car stolen
21h ago
The Latest
State, local agencies searching for Covington woman last seen at Hapeville bar
12h ago
‘Keep me safe’: Kidnapping victim hands Newnan bank teller note, cops say
13h ago
Woman arrested, caught sneaking tobacco into DeKalb jail, officials say
14h ago
Featured
ajc.com

WSB-TV incorporates Karyn Greer into anchor mix (Video and story)
US election conspiracies find fertile ground in conferences
$800M high-rise project in Clayton County raises lots of questions
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top