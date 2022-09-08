Cops: Guard shot after confronting thieves in Old Fourth Ward parking lot

A security guard was shot Thursday morning outside an Old Fourth Ward apartment building after confronting a group of people breaking into cars, Channel 2 Action News reported.
The guard was making rounds at the Station at 464 Apartments on Boulevard when he came upon the thieves in an open parking lot around 5 a.m., according to the news station. He was shot once and said to be stable Thursday.
Police told Channel 2 the shooting suspects drove away from the scene in a blue vehicle. No other description of the vehicle or the suspects was provided.
This story was first reported by Channel 2 Action News. We are working to learn more.
