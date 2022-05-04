8-month-old dies after being left in hot car following father’s arrest, cops say

An investigation has been opened after an 8-month-old girl was taken to an emergency room already dead Tuesday night, according to Snellville police.
The infant had been left in a hot car after her father, 20-year-old Davied Japez McCorry Whatley, was arrested earlier in the day, police said. He’d gone to the Snellville Police Department to meet with a property custodian around 2:15 p.m., but during that time officers learned he had a probation violation warrant for his arrest, so he was taken into custody.
At no point did Whatley mention his infant daughter being left in his vehicle, police said.
Nearly seven hours later, the grandmother showed up at a hospital with the baby, according to a news release. Hospital staff pronounced the girl dead.
After police were notified, officers located Whatley’s 2007 Mazda 3 in the parking lot of Snellville City Hall parked near the dumpsters, police said.
Snellville police have requested that the GBI take over the investigation. A news conference is scheduled for noon.
