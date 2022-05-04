8-month-old dies after being left in hot car following father’s arrest, cops say

The infant had been left in a hot car after her father, 20-year-old Davied Japez McCorry Whatley, was arrested earlier in the day, police said. He’d gone to the Snellville Police Department to meet with a property custodian around 2:15 p.m., but during that time officers learned he had a probation violation warrant for his arrest, so he was taken into custody.

At no point did Whatley mention his infant daughter being left in his vehicle, police said.