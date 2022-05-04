ajc logo
X

8-month-old dies after being left in hot car following father’s arrest, cops say

Authorities are investigating after an 8-month-old was taken to the hospital already dead.

caption arrowCaption
Authorities are investigating after an 8-month-old was taken to the hospital already dead.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
Grandmother took dead infant to hospital nearly 7 hours later

An investigation has been opened after an 8-month-old girl was taken to an emergency room already dead Tuesday night, according to Snellville police.

The infant had been left in a hot car after her father, 20-year-old Davied Japez McCorry Whatley, was arrested earlier in the day, police said. He’d gone to the Snellville Police Department to meet with a property custodian around 2:15 p.m., but during that time officers learned he had a probation violation warrant for his arrest, so he was taken into custody.

At no point did Whatley mention his infant daughter being left in his vehicle, police said.

Nearly seven hours later, the grandmother showed up at a hospital with the baby, according to a news release. Hospital staff pronounced the girl dead.

After police were notified, officers located Whatley’s 2007 Mazda 3 in the parking lot of Snellville City Hall parked near the dumpsters, police said.

Snellville police have requested that the GBI take over the investigation. A news conference is scheduled for noon.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Husband, wife killed in South Fulton wreck
24m ago
12 charged in Easter Sunday street ‘takeover’ incident in Roswell, police say
48m ago
Cops: Suspects ram van into Mableton CVS in attempt to steal ATM
1h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top