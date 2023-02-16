8 indicted on human trafficking, gang charges in Gwinnett

Together, the eight defendants have been indicted on myriad charges, including kidnapping, trafficking persons for sexual servitude, aggravated assault and weapons counts.

Harvey was the first member of this group of defendants to be arrested, according to Gwinnett jail records. He was booked into jail in late July. Less than two months later, Curry was arrested. He was taken into custody in September and indicted the next month on one count of trafficking persons for sexual servitude. He has been re-indicted on a multitude of charges resulting from the ensuing investigation.

The remaining defendants were taken into custody in November, Carr said. Five were booked Nov. 14, while the final defendant was arrested Nov. 28.

Two of those indicted are women: 20-year-old Jadah Marie Henry and 25-year-old Jayda Veronica Wilson. In addition to one RICO count, Henry is charged with 12 counts of trafficking persons for sexual servitude and 10 counts of violating Georgia’s gang act, Carr said. Wilson is charged only with the RICO count.

Carr did not share any information about the victims. It is not clear how many victims were affected, but the charges show a pattern of kidnapping, assault and pimping.

The names and full list of charges for each defendant are:

Sean Aaron Curry, one count of RICO, 12 counts of sex trafficking, 46 counts of violating Georgia’s gang law, three counts of aggravated assault, three counts of kidnapping, three counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and one count of making a false statement;

Sean Patrick Harvey, one count of RICO, 14 counts of sex trafficking, 52 counts of violating Georgia’s gang law, six counts of aggravated assault, three counts of kidnapping and three counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony;

Eric Duane Johnson, one count of RICO, one count of sex trafficking and three counts of violating Georgia’s gang law;

Jadah Marie Henry, one count of RICO, 12 counts of sex trafficking and 10 counts of violating Georgia’s gang law;

Tyreek Raysheen Lee, one count of RICO, six counts of sex trafficking and eight counts of violating Georgia’s gang law;

Bobby Jamaine Downing, one count of RICO, six counts of sex trafficking and 10 counts of violating Georgia’s gang law;

Hilton Lance Dobbins, one count of RICO, three counts of sex trafficking and two counts of violating Georgia’s gang law;

Jayda Veronica Wilson, one count of RICO.

Carr said the investigation was a joint effort of his office’s Human Trafficking and Gang Prosecution units.