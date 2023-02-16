X
Dark Mode Toggle

8 indicted on human trafficking, gang charges in Gwinnett

Credit: File photo

Credit: File photo

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 48 minutes ago
Former NFL, Atlanta Falcons player included among defendants

Eight suspected gang members arrested in Gwinnett County last year have been indicted after they were accused of running a sex trafficking ring, including a former NFL and Atlanta Falcons player, state officials said.

The alleged members of the LOTTO hybrid street gang were each charged with conspiring to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO), Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr said in a news release. According to Carr, the group used human trafficking and sexual servitude as its primary means of making money.

Carr said three men named in the indictment were gang leaders and face additional charges related to their positions: Sean Aaron Curry, 33; Sean Patrick Harvey, 35; and Eric Duane Johnson, 46. Curry and Harvey are also accused of attempting to recruit another person to become a member of the gang, another allegation that carries additional, specific charges.

Johnson was an NFL defensive back and linebacker for eight seasons with the Falcons, Oakland Raiders and Arizona Cardinals, according to his NFL statistical page. Described as a “special teams ace” on the Raiders’ website, his claim to fame was scoring a touchdown off a blocked punt in the team’s Super Bowl XXXVII loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2003. He last played professional football with the Georgia Force in the Arena Football League.

The LOTTO gang, also known as the Last One To Take Over gang or 30% gang, has origins in the nationwide Gangster Disciples and Crips gangs, Carr said.

Together, the eight defendants have been indicted on myriad charges, including kidnapping, trafficking persons for sexual servitude, aggravated assault and weapons counts.

Harvey was the first member of this group of defendants to be arrested, according to Gwinnett jail records. He was booked into jail in late July. Less than two months later, Curry was arrested. He was taken into custody in September and indicted the next month on one count of trafficking persons for sexual servitude. He has been re-indicted on a multitude of charges resulting from the ensuing investigation.

The remaining defendants were taken into custody in November, Carr said. Five were booked Nov. 14, while the final defendant was arrested Nov. 28.

Two of those indicted are women: 20-year-old Jadah Marie Henry and 25-year-old Jayda Veronica Wilson. In addition to one RICO count, Henry is charged with 12 counts of trafficking persons for sexual servitude and 10 counts of violating Georgia’s gang act, Carr said. Wilson is charged only with the RICO count.

Carr did not share any information about the victims. It is not clear how many victims were affected, but the charges show a pattern of kidnapping, assault and pimping.

The names and full list of charges for each defendant are:

  • Sean Aaron Curry, one count of RICO, 12 counts of sex trafficking, 46 counts of violating Georgia’s gang law, three counts of aggravated assault, three counts of kidnapping, three counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and one count of making a false statement;
  • Sean Patrick Harvey, one count of RICO, 14 counts of sex trafficking, 52 counts of violating Georgia’s gang law, six counts of aggravated assault, three counts of kidnapping and three counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony;
  • Eric Duane Johnson, one count of RICO, one count of sex trafficking and three counts of violating Georgia’s gang law;
  • Jadah Marie Henry, one count of RICO, 12 counts of sex trafficking and 10 counts of violating Georgia’s gang law;
  • Tyreek Raysheen Lee, one count of RICO, six counts of sex trafficking and eight counts of violating Georgia’s gang law;
  • Bobby Jamaine Downing, one count of RICO, six counts of sex trafficking and 10 counts of violating Georgia’s gang law;
  • Hilton Lance Dobbins, one count of RICO, three counts of sex trafficking and two counts of violating Georgia’s gang law;
  • Jayda Veronica Wilson, one count of RICO.

Carr said the investigation was a joint effort of his office’s Human Trafficking and Gang Prosecution units.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Grand jury report recommends perjury charges 5h ago

Brandon Gaudin lands dream job as Braves play-by-play voice for Bally Sports
8h ago

Credit: BRAVO

Kim Zolciak’s Alpharetta mansion is in foreclosure
6h ago

Credit: Jacquelyn Martin

Group files complaints against Georgia attorneys over issues stemming from 2020 election
1h ago

Credit: Jacquelyn Martin

Group files complaints against Georgia attorneys over issues stemming from 2020 election
1h ago

Credit: Contributed

Black and Native: embracing the intersection of the two cultures
12h ago
The Latest

Credit: Conyers Police Department

WATCH: Woman rescued by Conyers police from burning home
10m ago
Man kidnaps woman, 71, takes her to Spalding bank to withdraw money, police say
1h ago
Instructor, student injured in plane crash at DeKalb-Peachtree Airport
1h ago
Featured

Credit: TNS

Closer look: The Georgia laws examined by the Fulton grand jury in Trump probe
Read the document: Portions of final grand jury report released Thursday
7h ago
Listen to new Braves play-by-play announcer Brandon Gaudin
3h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top