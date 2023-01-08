ajc logo
70-year-old man struck, killed along Downtown Connector, police say

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
35 minutes ago

A 70-year-old man was killed while walking along the Downtown Connector early Saturday morning, according to Atlanta police.

Officers got a call about a pedestrian down on the interstate near Pryor Road just after 6:30 a.m., police said in a statement. The man, who was not publicly identified by police, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe the man was struck by a vehicle traveling south on the interstate. No other details were released.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

