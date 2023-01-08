70-year-old man struck, killed along Downtown Connector, police say

A 70-year-old man was killed while walking along the Downtown Connector early Saturday morning, according to Atlanta police.
Officers got a call about a pedestrian down on the interstate near Pryor Road just after 6:30 a.m., police said in a statement. The man, who was not publicly identified by police, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators believe the man was struck by a vehicle traveling south on the interstate. No other details were released.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author
Editors' Picks
The Latest