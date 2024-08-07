Crime & Public Safety

7 indicted in Powder Springs fight that resulted in fatal shooting

1 defendant charged with murder, others face misdemeanor counts
Fabrice Matthew Robelin, 19, was shot and killed during a fight in Powder Springs.

1 hour ago

All seven suspects charged in a fight that led to the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old in Powder Springs have been indicted in Cobb County, according to court records.

One of the defendants, 17-year-old Coledye Warnock, was charged with felony murder, aggravated assault and multiple gun offenses related to the May 8 shooting, the indictment said. The six co-defendants are charged with affray, a misdemeanor.

Warnock is accused of killing 19-year-old Fabrice Matthew Robelin during a fight between two groups whose ages ranged from 17 to 20, the indictment said. Warnock was booked into the Cobb jail the day of the incident and has remained there since, online records show.

Explore6 more arrested in Powder Springs fight that led to fatal shooting

The indictment did not shed new light on the circumstances around the fight, but the document makes clear that Warnock faces the most serious charges, by far.

Coleman Warnock, the suspected shooter’s brother, initially faced an additional count of disorderly conduct, while Kairell Summers faced an additional count of obstruction, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported. Neither of those charges appeared on the indictment.

Coleman Warnock and Summers were released within days of their arrests, along with three other co-defendants: Joshua Clonts, Ruben Cumberlander and Demetrice Junious. Only one co-defendant, Dorien Downie, spent more than a handful of days in jail, online records show. He was released July 24.

Robelin, who went by Matthew, suffered a gunshot wound to the head, according to Coledye Warnock’s arrest warrant.

According to that warrant, Warnock told police he was approaching Robelin, who had been knocked to the ground, when it appeared to him that Robelin was reaching for a gun. Warnock said he was holding his own gun and used it to hit Robelin in the head, the warrant said. When he struck Robelin, the gun went off and Robelin was struck, according to the arresting officer’s affidavit. The other participants in the fight scattered after the gunfire.

No pretrial hearing date has been set for Warnock’s case.

