4 shot in parking lot after basketball game at Jonesboro church, police say

A man was arrested after an altercation escalated into gunfire Monday night, according to officials.
By
30 minutes ago

Four people were shot outside a Jonesboro church Monday evening following a basketball game, authorities said.

Jonesboro police were called around 10:30 p.m. to the parking lot of First Baptist Church of Jonesboro, where players had met for a game.

“Witnesses reported an altercation had erupted after (the game), which escalated into gunfire, leaving multiple individuals wounded,” police said in a statement.

At the scene, officers found a 31-year-old man lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to the inner left thigh. He was treated and taken to a hospital for additional care.

Soon after, officers were told that three other men had just been driven to Southern Regional Medical Center in Clayton County and were all suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police said a 32-year-old was shot in the left calf, a 33-year-old was shot in his right calf, and another 33-year-old was shot in the left buttocks.

The suspect, identified by police as 22-year-old Nigel Banks, turned himself in to a nearby police precinct as officers were working the scene and gathering evidence, authorities said.

“Jonesboro officers responded to the location, recovered the firearm used in the incident, and took Banks into custody without incident,” police added.

Banks was booked into the Clayton jail on four counts of aggravated assault and one count of discharging a firearm on the property of another, police said.

Police Chief Christopher Cato told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the department at 770-478-7407.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

