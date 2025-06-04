Four people were shot outside a Jonesboro church Monday evening following a basketball game, authorities said.
Jonesboro police were called around 10:30 p.m. to the parking lot of First Baptist Church of Jonesboro, where players had met for a game.
“Witnesses reported an altercation had erupted after (the game), which escalated into gunfire, leaving multiple individuals wounded,” police said in a statement.
At the scene, officers found a 31-year-old man lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to the inner left thigh. He was treated and taken to a hospital for additional care.
Soon after, officers were told that three other men had just been driven to Southern Regional Medical Center in Clayton County and were all suffering from gunshot wounds.
Police said a 32-year-old was shot in the left calf, a 33-year-old was shot in his right calf, and another 33-year-old was shot in the left buttocks.
The suspect, identified by police as 22-year-old Nigel Banks, turned himself in to a nearby police precinct as officers were working the scene and gathering evidence, authorities said.
“Jonesboro officers responded to the location, recovered the firearm used in the incident, and took Banks into custody without incident,” police added.
Banks was booked into the Clayton jail on four counts of aggravated assault and one count of discharging a firearm on the property of another, police said.
Police Chief Christopher Cato told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with more information is asked to contact the department at 770-478-7407.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: Caroline Silva/AJC
1 man dies after triple shooting at DeKalb shopping plaza, police say
After Friday’s incident, a second shooting took place in the same area the next day, police say.
2 teens injured in separate Clayton, DeKalb shootings hours apart
A 14-year-old was shot near Skate Zone in Clayton County on Wednesday night, and another teen — whose age was not released — was shot early Thursday morning in DeKalb County
3 men shot at DeKalb shopping center, police say
One victim has critical injuries from incident at Hairston Square shopping plaza, officials say.
Featured
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com
‘Power mad’: Why a far-right Georgia GOP faction is splintering
Defections from a far-right faction within the Georgia's Republican Party show it is losing influence in state politics.
Jake Paul’s $39 million Georgia property is fit for a ‘big kid,’ broker says
Social media influencer and professional boxer Jake Paul said much of the $39 million he paid to buy a massive South Georgia property in April came from fighting Mike Tyson