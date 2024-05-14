6 more arrested in Powder Springs fight that led to fatal shooting

Six additional suspects, all between the ages of 17 and 20, have been arrested on charges related to a fight that preceded a fatal shooting in Powder Springs last week.

Fabrice Matthew Robelin, 19, died Wednesday when he suffered a gunshot wound to the head and neck in the Lost Mountain Lakes neighborhood, according to a Cobb County arrest warrant. The suspected shooter, 18-year-old Coledye Warnock, was arrested and initially charged with felony involuntary manslaughter, Cobb jail records show. Powder Springs police later announced his charge had been upgraded to murder.

The shooting took place during a fight between two groups, according to Warnock’s warrant. He told investigators he used his gun to hit Robelin and the weapon fired, his arrest affidavit said. The other suspects scattered when they heard the gunshot, the warrant said.

The other six suspects, who were each named in Warnock’s warrant, have now been arrested, and all but one have been released on bond, jail records show. They include Warnock’s brother and the oldest of the group, Coleman Warnock, who was charged with affray and disorderly conduct. He was released Saturday on $5,000 bond, according to jail records.

The suspects all face identical misdemeanor charges of affray and disorderly conduct except Kairell Summers, who is also charged with misdemeanor obstruction, court records show. Summers was released Saturday on $5,000 bond.

Dorien Downie is the sole suspect remaining in custody, while Joshua Clonts, Ruben Cumberlander and Demetrice Junious were all released over the weekend.

No additional details have been released about the circumstances around the fight, and the warrants for the misdemeanor suspects do not include any new information.

Robelin, who went by Matthew, graduated from McEachern High School in 2023 and had just completed his first semester of college, according to a GoFundMe campaign created to help pay for his funeral expenses. A native of Orlando, Florida, he planned to become an electrician.

