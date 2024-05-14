Crime & Public Safety

6 more arrested in Powder Springs fight that led to fatal shooting

Fabrice Matthew Robelin, known as Matthew, was just 19 when he was shot and killed during a fight in Powder Springs, court documents said.

Credit: Family Photo

Credit: Family Photo

Fabrice Matthew Robelin, known as Matthew, was just 19 when he was shot and killed during a fight in Powder Springs, court documents said.
By
30 minutes ago

Six additional suspects, all between the ages of 17 and 20, have been arrested on charges related to a fight that preceded a fatal shooting in Powder Springs last week.

Fabrice Matthew Robelin, 19, died Wednesday when he suffered a gunshot wound to the head and neck in the Lost Mountain Lakes neighborhood, according to a Cobb County arrest warrant. The suspected shooter, 18-year-old Coledye Warnock, was arrested and initially charged with felony involuntary manslaughter, Cobb jail records show. Powder Springs police later announced his charge had been upgraded to murder.

ExplorePowder Springs melee leads to fatal shooting, police say

The shooting took place during a fight between two groups, according to Warnock’s warrant. He told investigators he used his gun to hit Robelin and the weapon fired, his arrest affidavit said. The other suspects scattered when they heard the gunshot, the warrant said.

The other six suspects, who were each named in Warnock’s warrant, have now been arrested, and all but one have been released on bond, jail records show. They include Warnock’s brother and the oldest of the group, Coleman Warnock, who was charged with affray and disorderly conduct. He was released Saturday on $5,000 bond, according to jail records.

The suspects all face identical misdemeanor charges of affray and disorderly conduct except Kairell Summers, who is also charged with misdemeanor obstruction, court records show. Summers was released Saturday on $5,000 bond.

Dorien Downie is the sole suspect remaining in custody, while Joshua Clonts, Ruben Cumberlander and Demetrice Junious were all released over the weekend.

No additional details have been released about the circumstances around the fight, and the warrants for the misdemeanor suspects do not include any new information.

Robelin, who went by Matthew, graduated from McEachern High School in 2023 and had just completed his first semester of college, according to a GoFundMe campaign created to help pay for his funeral expenses. A native of Orlando, Florida, he planned to become an electrician.

    — Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

    About the Author

    Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

    Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

    Editors' Picks

    Credit: TNS

    Analysis: Is Biden really trailing Trump by double-digits in Georgia?

    Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

    More Georgia public colleges to require admissions testing in fall 2026
    30m ago

    Credit: Miguel Martinez

    Judge schedules emergency hearing in Gwinnett cityhood lawsuit
    24m ago

    Credit: Miguel Martinez

    Atlanta airport expects 2.5M people over Memorial Day period
    26m ago

    Credit: Miguel Martinez

    Atlanta airport expects 2.5M people over Memorial Day period
    26m ago

    8 dead, at least 40 injured as farmworkers' bus overturns in central Florida
    5m ago
    The Latest

    Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

    Multi-vehicle crash on I-85 South slows morning commute into Midtown
    1h ago
    Postmaster general agrees to pause changes at mail processing plants
    1h ago
    2nd MARTA shooting in less than a week injures 1
    2h ago
    Featured

    Jason Carter gives Monica Pearson an update on his life and his grandfather
    2h ago
    Braves Nation: Marcell Ozuna home run/RBI watch
    EXCLUSIVE
    Famed pitmaster Bryan Furman opening BBQ restaurant in Atlanta suburbs