65 displaced in devastating fire at troubled apartment complex in DeKalb

A fire broke out and engulfed an apartment building in DeKalb County on Sunday evening, displacing at least 65 residents, officials said.

Crews responded at around 6 p.m. to the Linden Ridge Apartments on Memorial Drive near Stone Mountain, DeKalb fire officials told Channel 2 Action News. When firefighters arrived, they saw smoke and flames coming from one of the buildings at the complex.

Officials believe the fire, which damaged at least six units, started from the balcony of a first-floor apartment, according to the news station. No injuries were reported.

Linden Ridge Apartments is among 275 of the metro area’s persistently dangerous complexes, according to the AJC’s “Dangerous Dwellings” investigation that looked into serious crimes, lax maintenance and other hazards in Atlanta neighborhoods.

Police reported more than four dozen crimes at the address from 2017-2021, though its current owners have been implementing safety measures upon acquiring the complex in early March 2022.

On Sunday, Red Cross volunteers arrived at the scene to coordinate aid and housing assistance to those impacted by the blaze. They provided help to 14 families and 53 people overall, spokesperson Evan Peterson told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

“Those numbers aren’t expected to change a whole lot,” Peterson said.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

