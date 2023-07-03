65 displaced in devastating fire at troubled apartment complex in DeKalb

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Crime & Public Safety
By
11 minutes ago
X

A fire broke out and engulfed an apartment building in DeKalb County on Sunday evening, displacing at least 65 residents, officials said.

Crews responded at around 6 p.m. to the Linden Ridge Apartments on Memorial Drive near Stone Mountain, DeKalb fire officials told Channel 2 Action News. When firefighters arrived, they saw smoke and flames coming from one of the buildings at the complex.

Officials believe the fire, which damaged at least six units, started from the balcony of a first-floor apartment, according to the news station. No injuries were reported.

Linden Ridge Apartments is among 275 of the metro area’s persistently dangerous complexes, according to the AJC’s “Dangerous Dwellings” investigation that looked into serious crimes, lax maintenance and other hazards in Atlanta neighborhoods.

Police reported more than four dozen crimes at the address from 2017-2021, though its current owners have been implementing safety measures upon acquiring the complex in early March 2022.

On Sunday, Red Cross volunteers arrived at the scene to coordinate aid and housing assistance to those impacted by the blaze. They provided help to 14 families and 53 people overall, spokesperson Evan Peterson told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

“Those numbers aren’t expected to change a whole lot,” Peterson said.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

David Aaro is an Atlanta Now reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia universities’ response to lt. gov.: Millions spent on diversity efforts5h ago

Credit: Ben Hendren

Wrong-way drivers caused more than 100 crashes in metro Atlanta in 5 years, DOT says
2h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Girl found decaying in closet was put into a stroller and abandoned, police say
1h ago

Study: Georgia maternal mortality increase among five worst in nation
6h ago

Study: Georgia maternal mortality increase among five worst in nation
6h ago

Credit: custom

Where to watch Fourth of July fireworks in and around Atlanta
The Latest

Cops: Roommate suspected after DeKalb man found shot to death in closet
24m ago
2 killed hours apart in separate shootings across Atlanta
49m ago
2 killed in shooting in South Fulton neighborhood, police say
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Mallika Vora

Deported from Atlanta, ‘The Migrant Chef’ now famous in Mexico
2023 Peachtree Road Race: Road Closures
Bill Thorn, AJC Peachtree Road Race’s ironman, earns his rest from the race
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top