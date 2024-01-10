6 people, 2 dogs rescued from flooded RV park in Newton County after storms

About six hours later, Fazio said officials got word that another man, a nearby “private resident,” was still inside either a camper or RV at the park. He was rescued after crews traversed though 4 feet of brown water.

Two dogs were also saved, Fazio said.

While no one was injured, about a dozen RVs and vehicles remained partially underwater at the park Wednesday, photos showed. The water level was expected to decrease by the afternoon, Fazio told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The American Red Cross has spoken with some residents at the park and officials are working to reach others in need of housing assistance. Up to seven families were displaced, though that number was still preliminary, spokesperson Evan Peterson said.

Officials said the park is prone to flooding due to its proximity to the river. “We’ve had to visit before for serious storms, heavy rain, things like that,” Peterson told the AJC.

He noted that relief efforts were being conducted knowing that severe storms could again impact metro Atlanta on Friday.

Areas south of I-20 will be under a Level 3 of 5 risk for severe weather, while areas north of the interstate will be under a Level 2 risk, Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said. Friday’s storms are expected to reach the area around the mid- to late afternoon.

“We’re doing everything with the back of our mind knowing that water in these areas is going to crest in the next day or so,” Peterson said, “and we’re about to get some more water as well.”