TUESDAY’S WEATHER | Heavy rain, strong winds and thunderstorms

“You will not have strong or severe thunderstorms with temperatures in the 30s and 40s, but what’s going to happen in the next few hours, especially south of I-20, temperatures are going to start to inch up. That’s when that risk of a severe thunderstorm will increase, mainly on the south side,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said.

A potent storm system will move into GA Tonight and Tue. Periods of heavy rain with 1 to 3 inches possible with isolated higher amounts. There is also a chance of thunderstorms, with some becoming strong to severe. Strong gusty winds are also expected. pic.twitter.com/WmtkAd63P0 — NWS Atlanta (@NWSAtlanta) January 8, 2024

The National Weather Service is predicting between one and three inches of rain, and much of the state is under a wind advisory. Gusts could reach up to 50 mph in those areas. In the North Georgia mountains, a wind warning is in effect until 1 p.m. Those kinds of winds could knock down trees and powerlines.

❗️Post 1/3❗️🌬️ Winds increase tonight into Tuesday. A High Wind Warning is in effect in the N. GA mountains for wind gusts as high as 50 mph. A Wind Advisory will be in effect for the rest of the area for gusts of 35-45 mph. Downed trees and power outages are possible. #gawx pic.twitter.com/MGnlGwAMVT — NWS Atlanta (@NWSAtlanta) January 8, 2024

The storms could become severe anywhere between sunrise and late morning. As storms increase their strength, there is a possibility of a brief, spin-up tornado, but that risk is low, Monahan said.

Conditions improve by lunchtime, and showers should dissipate as the day goes on.

Wednesday and Thursday will be much drier, but storms return on Friday before drying out again for the weekend.

