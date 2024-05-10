Crime & Public Safety

4th suspect arrested in connection with 3-year-old boy killed in Athens

Kyron Zarco, 3, was shot and killed in Athens, Georgia in March.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

By AJC Staff
30 minutes ago

A fourth person has been arrested in connection with a March shooting that killed a 3-year-old Athens boy.

Dakious Echols was arrested in Brooklyn, New York on Friday and charged with two counts of murder, four counts of aggravated assault, and violation of the Georgia Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, the Athens-Clarke County Police Department announced in a news release.

Echols also faces a federal charge for unlawful flight in the multi-jurisdictional law enforcement operation. He is in custody in New York awaiting extradition.

Kyron Zarco, 3, was killed as he watched TV with his 9-year-old brother in Athens on March 8.

According to local authorities, the gunfire came from outside the home. Police believe the shooting was gang-related.

Days after the shooting, more than 100 community members gathered for a balloon release in honor of Kyron, wearing baby blue shirts featuring his nickname, Baby Dro.

Two other suspects, 17-year-old Julian Cubillos and 16-year-old Jayden Brown, were arrested in March. Desmontrez Mathis, 22, was arrested last week in Augusta.

Police did not give Echols’ age in Friday’s news release, but have previously said he is 18 years old.

Anyone with any information in the ongoing investigation is asked to contact Sgt. Scott Black at 762-400-7058 or by email at scott.black@accgov.com.

