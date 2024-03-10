3-year-old killed in Athens home while watching TV, police say

“He was just watching television. His brother held him while he took his last breath,” Zarco’s mother Shanita Smith told Channel 2 Action News. “That was my miracle baby. That was my COVID baby. He beat all the odds. Just for somebody to take him away from me in seconds.”

According to police, the gunfire came from outside the home and appeared to be gang-related, though a motive is still unclear.

About an hour after the shooting, police said they arrested 17-year-old Julian Cubillos of Lawrenceville with assistance from Jackson County deputies and the GBI. Cubillos has been charged with felony murder, malice murder, four counts of aggravated assault and violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act. He is being held without bond, online records showed.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Following an investigation, police also obtained arrest warrants for Jayden Brown, 16, and Dakious Echols, 18. Both teenagers are from Athens and face the same charges as Cubillos.

“I am sickened by this heinous crime, and my heart aches for the grieving family, friends and loved ones who are suffering such a tragic loss,” said Athens police Chief Jerry Saulters. “The Athens-Clarke County Police Department will dedicate our full strength and resources to bring the killers to justice.”

A GoFundMe page created to help the family with financial expenses had raised more than $19,000 as of Sunday afternoon.

“We are asking for donations to help Shanita and her kids find a safe home due to the shooting and the damage from a large tree that has fallen on her house. Any donation will help. Please keep the family in your thoughts and prayers!” the page stated.

Anyone with more information on the suspects is asked to contact Athens police at 762-400-7060. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org, or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Tipsters do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the location and arrest of Brown and Echols.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.