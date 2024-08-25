4 men found shot to death at North Georgia park

Four men were found dead in a North Georgia park late Saturday night, according to authorities.

The men, all Hispanic, had been shot in Pleasant Grove Park in Whitfield County, the sheriff’s office said in a statement. They were not identified.

The incident happened around 11:15 p.m. Investigators said they are looking for two vehicles, an SUV and a hatchback. Makes and models were not specified, but officials said both likely sustained gunshots.