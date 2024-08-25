Crime & Public Safety

4 men found shot to death at North Georgia park

The Whitfield County Sheriff's Office and the GBI are investigating after four men were found shot to death in a park Saturday night.

Credit: File photo

Credit: File photo

The Whitfield County Sheriff's Office and the GBI are investigating after four men were found shot to death in a park Saturday night.
By
15 minutes ago

Four men were found dead in a North Georgia park late Saturday night, according to authorities.

The men, all Hispanic, had been shot in Pleasant Grove Park in Whitfield County, the sheriff’s office said in a statement. They were not identified.

The incident happened around 11:15 p.m. Investigators said they are looking for two vehicles, an SUV and a hatchback. Makes and models were not specified, but officials said both likely sustained gunshots.

The sheriff’s office said the GBI has been asked to assist with the investigation.

No other details have been released about the victims or the circumstances of the shooting.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

For law enforcement, domestic violence calls can quickly turn deadly
Placeholder Image

Credit: Henri Hollis

Man armed with shotgun shot by deputies in Newton County, GBI says
Placeholder Image

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

1 hurt in Midtown road rage shooting; suspect fatally shoots himself
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Georgia deputy killed in shooting during domestic dispute call by suspect who took his...
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Henri Hollis

Man armed with shotgun shot by deputies in Newton County, GBI says
Carroll County deputy dies days after being shot serving a warrant
Armed teen killed after charging Gwinnett officers identified, GBI says
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Joe Kovac Jr.

Beyonce, Michael Jackson among music stars featured in iconic photo exhibit
Parents call for infant emergency hotline after death of their baby
Delta COO leaves for new job after about a year in role