4 men found shot to death at North Georgia park

Four men were found dead in a North Georgia park late Saturday night, according to authorities.
The men, all Hispanic, had been shot in Pleasant Grove Park in Whitfield County, the sheriff’s office said in a statement. They were not identified.
The incident happened around 11:15 p.m. Investigators said they are looking for two vehicles, an SUV and a hatchback. Makes and models were not specified, but officials said both likely sustained gunshots.
The sheriff’s office said the GBI has been asked to assist with the investigation.
No other details have been released about the victims or the circumstances of the shooting.
