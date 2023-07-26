BreakingNews
4 injured in large Cobb County house fire

4 injured in large Cobb County house fire

Credit: Ben Hendren for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Crime & Public Safety
A fire at a Cobb County home left four people injured Wednesday morning, authorities said.

Crews were called to Merry Oak Road around 5:30 a.m. and found heavy smoke and flames coming from the front and left sides of the house, according to Cobb County fire officials. The home is not far from the East-West Connector and Austell Road.

When firefighters arrived, they were told that three people were still inside and a fourth had already escaped.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Victims had to be rescued through the windows due to the intense flames billowing from the front door, Cobb fire spokesperson Stephen Bennett said. At the same time, crews worked to aggressively attack the blaze.

The three victims who were rescued were rushed to a hospital with smoke and fire injuries, Bennett said. The fourth victim who escaped was also taken to a hospital for injuries sustained while escaping.

Officials did not have an update on their conditions. No other information was released about what may have caused the fire.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

