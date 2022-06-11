3 people shot at restaurant in DeKalb mall

Three men were shot after an argument broke out at a DeKalb County restaurant late Friday night, according to Channel 2 Action News.
Now investigators are searching for the shooters responsible.
Shots rang out at Fletcher’s Place, a restaurant in the Gallery at South DeKalb shopping mall, police told the news station. Officers responded to the eatery in the 2800 block of Candler Place shortly after 11:15 p.m.
The three victims were taken to area hospitals with serious to critical injuries, Channel 2 reported.
