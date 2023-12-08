3 dead, including mother and teen son, in crash near Lawrenceville

A 9-year-old was the lone survivor after a crash between an SUV and a motorcycle near Lawrenceville on Thursday night killed three people, including the boy’s mother and brother.
The wreck took place on Scenic Highway between Lawrenceville and Snellville just before 7 p.m., Gwinnett County police said in a statement. A 37-year-old Loganville woman was driving north in a Kia Sorento with her two sons, ages 9 and 14.
As the woman took a left onto Scenic Pines Drive, she turned into the path of a motorcycle traveling south, police said. All three occupants of the Kia were injured in the crash, along with the motorcycle rider, a 27-year-old man from Snellville.
The mother, her 14-year-old son and the motorcyclist all died as a result of their injuries, according to police. The 9-year-old boy was taken to the hospital.
Both the Kia and the motorcycle were impounded as part of the police investigation. Authorities have not determined who was the driver at fault.
“Speed is being looked into as a contributing factor,” police said.
No further details were provided, including the speed of the motorcycle or the identities of any of the victims.
