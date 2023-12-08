3 dead, including mother and teen son, in crash near Lawrenceville

A 9-year-old was the lone survivor after a crash between an SUV and a motorcycle near Lawrenceville on Thursday night killed three people, including the boy’s mother and brother.

The wreck took place on Scenic Highway between Lawrenceville and Snellville just before 7 p.m., Gwinnett County police said in a statement. A 37-year-old Loganville woman was driving north in a Kia Sorento with her two sons, ages 9 and 14.

As the woman took a left onto Scenic Pines Drive, she turned into the path of a motorcycle traveling south, police said. All three occupants of the Kia were injured in the crash, along with the motorcycle rider, a 27-year-old man from Snellville.