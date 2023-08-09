3 dead, 4 injured in head-on crash with MARTA bus in Union City

Three people are dead and four others are seriously injured after a pickup truck crashed head-on into a MARTA bus in Union City late Tuesday night, according to officials.

The bus and an unknown black sedan were headed south on Stonewall Tell Road, nearing the intersection with South Fulton Parkway, around 11:30 p.m. when a blue Ford F-150 was approaching in the opposite direction, according to the Georgia State Patrol. The sedan then tried to turn left onto South Fulton Parkway but was struck in the rear passenger side by the F-150.

The F-150 went on to hit the bus head-on, killing three of the truck’s passengers, the GSP said. Three more of its occupants were rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital in serious condition. The bus driver also was seriously injured. No other passengers were aboard the bus. The sedan’s driver drove away before troopers arrived.

Crash investigators believe the truck driver “disregarded a traffic control device,” but no other information was released.

