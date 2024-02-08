3 accused of holding Family Dollar employees at gunpoint in SW Atlanta

Police are looking for three men who stole hundreds of dollars from a Family Dollar store in southwest Atlanta on Tuesday.

The masked men are accused of entering the store in the 1900 block of Metropolitan Parkway around 7:20 p.m. with handguns and rifles. Video footage from inside the store appeared to show two of them wearing all black sweats and another wearing a gray hoodie. At least two of the men wore blue gloves.

The suspects held the employees at gunpoint and forced them to open the cash register, police said. They fled the location with about $850.