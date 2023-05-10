20-year-old woman charged with DUI in serious injury crash in Cobb

The wreck happened shortly after 2 a.m. on Roswell Road. Authorities said Hannah White of Dallas was driving a Ford Explorer north on Cobb Parkway and attempted to make a right turn onto Roswell Road while speeding.

White failed to maintain her lane and struck a Tesla in the left rear passenger door, police spokesman Officer Chuck McPhilamy said. The Tesla, which was being driven by a 44-year-old Mableton woman, was stopped at a traffic sign when it was hit, McPhilamy added.