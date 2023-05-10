X

20-year-old woman charged with DUI in serious injury crash in Cobb

Credit: Marietta Police Department

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
24 minutes ago

A 20-year-old woman was driving under the influence Wednesday when she struck a vehicle, seriously injuring two people, Marietta police said.

The wreck happened shortly after 2 a.m. on Roswell Road. Authorities said Hannah White of Dallas was driving a Ford Explorer north on Cobb Parkway and attempted to make a right turn onto Roswell Road while speeding.

White failed to maintain her lane and struck a Tesla in the left rear passenger door, police spokesman Officer Chuck McPhilamy said. The Tesla, which was being driven by a 44-year-old Mableton woman, was stopped at a traffic sign when it was hit, McPhilamy added.

A 22-year-old passenger in the Tesla was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital with life-threatening injuries. Another passenger, a 23-year-old, was seriously injured and taken to the hospital.

Photos from the scene appeared to show the Ford with damage to the front of the vehicle.

White was not injured in the crash and was arrested on scene, according to McPhilamy. She is facing charges of DUI, serious injury by vehicle and other traffic offenses.

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

