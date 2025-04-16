2-year-old fatally shot in Atlanta after gun fell out of bag, 911 call reveals

Information was then forwarded to law enforcement that the shooting happened at an apartment complex in the 100 block of Bell Street, according to investigators. Some officers were sent there, while others went to the hospital, the call stated.

A 16-year-old was inside the apartment at the time, and the father said he instructed him not to touch the gun, which was located on the ground near a bedroom closet, according to the 911 call.

“According to the dad, it seems like the bag that the gun was in fell, and it went off,” the person, who was not identified, stated in the call.

Police have not shared any additional details about the killing, only that they are investigating how the gun was discharged and that “there were no outstanding suspects.”

In response to a question about what led to the shooting and if the parents will be charged, a police spokesperson said: “At this time, we have no further information to provide as that investigation remains active.”

The complex is near Grady Memorial Hospital in the Sweet Auburn neighborhood.

