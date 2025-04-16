2-year-old fatally shot in Atlanta after gun fell out of bag, 911 call reveals

A 2-year-old boy was fatally shot inside a southeast Atlanta apartment over the weekend after a gun allegedly fell out of a bag and went off, according to a 911 call obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Wednesday.
Atlanta police were called just before 11 a.m. Sunday to Children’s Hughes Spalding Hospital, where they found Jayce Davis with a gunshot wound. He was treated by medical staff but died at the hospital, police said.
In the 911 call, a man informed a dispatcher that an “infant” had arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound to his head. The caller said the child’s mother and father were with him at the hospital as he was being treated in a trauma room.
Information was then forwarded to law enforcement that the shooting happened at an apartment complex in the 100 block of Bell Street, according to investigators. Some officers were sent there, while others went to the hospital, the call stated.
A 16-year-old was inside the apartment at the time, and the father said he instructed him not to touch the gun, which was located on the ground near a bedroom closet, according to the 911 call.
“According to the dad, it seems like the bag that the gun was in fell, and it went off,” the person, who was not identified, stated in the call.
Police have not shared any additional details about the killing, only that they are investigating how the gun was discharged and that “there were no outstanding suspects.”
In response to a question about what led to the shooting and if the parents will be charged, a police spokesperson said: “At this time, we have no further information to provide as that investigation remains active.”
The complex is near Grady Memorial Hospital in the Sweet Auburn neighborhood.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author
Featured
Credit: Miguel Martinez
Atlanta chief backs citizen review of police deadly force
Follow on to an AJC investigation into failure of citizen review board to probe cases of police deadly force. Police chief supports its oversight role and pledges cooperation.
TORPY: Want to win bigly in court? Get jurors with MAGA hats
You know you’ve entered Bizzarro World territory when Georgia’s last Democratic governor would strike Brian Kemp from a jury but would keep Marjorie Taylor Greene.
What’s filming in Georgia in April 2025?
Films starring Mark Wahlberg and Nicolas Cage began production in Georgia within the past month.