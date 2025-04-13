Infant shot in SE Atlanta neighborhood, police say

An infant was struck by gunfire Sunday morning in southeast Atlanta, police said.
Details are limited, but the shooting happened in the 100 block of Bell Street, police said. The area is located a short distance from Grady Memorial Hospital in the Sweet Auburn neighborhood.
Police have not yet shared details about what led to the shooting. The condition of the child is unknown at this time.
“We are still gathering details,” a police spokesperson said late Sunday morning.
Credit: Graphic illustration, Philip Robibero/AJC and Getty Images
