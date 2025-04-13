BREAKING
BREAKING

Infant shot in SE Atlanta neighborhood, police say

Atlanta police are investigating after an infant was shot on Bell Street Sunday morning, authorities said.

Credit: Henri Hollis

Credit: Henri Hollis

Atlanta police are investigating after an infant was shot on Bell Street Sunday morning, authorities said.
By
51 minutes ago

An infant was struck by gunfire Sunday morning in southeast Atlanta, police said.

Details are limited, but the shooting happened in the 100 block of Bell Street, police said. The area is located a short distance from Grady Memorial Hospital in the Sweet Auburn neighborhood.

Police have not yet shared details about what led to the shooting. The condition of the child is unknown at this time.

“We are still gathering details,” a police spokesperson said late Sunday morning.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

David Aaro is a breaking news reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

More Stories

Keep Reading

Five teenagers have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 34-year-old man in southwest Atlanta in January, police said.

5 teens charged with murder after man killed in SW Atlanta robbery, police say

Woman, man shot to death in Austell residence, police say

19-year-old Faith Lewis died at the scene

1 dead in 3 overnight shootings across NW Atlanta

The Latest

Clayton County police are investigating a fatal shooting in Riverdale on Friday night. A suspect remains at large, police confirmed Sunday.

Credit: Clayton County Police Department

Masked gunman shoots, kills man inside Clayton gas station, police say

1h ago

Man, woman arrested in coastal Georgia after Rockdale killing, deputies say

2h ago

Reward offered in teen’s shooting death at abandoned Forest Park apartment

Featured

The stock market has be volatile after the Trump administration announced its tariff plan. (Graphic illustration, Philip Robibero/AJC and Getty Images)

Credit: Graphic illustration, Philip Robibero/AJC and Getty Images

Stock up or save? What experts say about the economy amid tariff uncertainty

While recession predictions have softened after Trump implemented a 90-day pause on country-specific tariffs, some analysts say the risk still remains.

These are Georgia’s best cities to retire in, according to WalletHub

According to WalletHub, Atlanta is one of the best places to retire in the U.S. for 2025. Much lower down on the list are two other Georgia cities.

Covington Walmart employee kills 2, injures 1 in separate shootings, officials say

‘He just kept on shooting her and shooting her and shooting her and shooting her and shooting her,’ mother of 19-year-old victim says