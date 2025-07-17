Man arrested in January killing at troubled SE Atlanta apartment complex

A man was arrested in a January shooting that left another man dead at a southeast Atlanta apartment complex, police said late Wednesday.

Jonathan Lawson, 34, is accused of killing Jerrell Cullins, 35, on Jan. 9 at the Park Vista apartments on Fisher Road. The complex is in the Custer-McDonough-Guice neighborhood and is among 272 of the metro area’s persistently dangerous complexes, according to an investigation by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

According to Atlanta police, Cullins had been shot multiple times. He died at a hospital a short time later.