Man arrested in January killing at troubled SE Atlanta apartment complex

A man was arrested in a January shooting that left another man dead at a southeast Atlanta apartment complex, police said late Wednesday.
Jonathan Lawson, 34, is accused of killing Jerrell Cullins, 35, on Jan. 9 at the Park Vista apartments on Fisher Road. The complex is in the Custer-McDonough-Guice neighborhood and is among 272 of the metro area’s persistently dangerous complexes, according to an investigation by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
According to Atlanta police, Cullins had been shot multiple times. He died at a hospital a short time later.
Lawson was taken into custody with the help of the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office on July 11, police said. He faces several charges, including murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and during the commission of a felony.
He was booked into the Fulton County jail the same day, where he remains without bond.
According to the AJC investigation, which looked into serious crimes, lax maintenance and other hazards in Atlanta neighborhoods, at least two other men have been killed at the Park Vista apartments. James Cason, 63, was found dead there in 2022, and Joshua Eatman, 20, was fatally shot at the property the following year.
