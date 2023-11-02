2 robbery suspects allegedly set fire to DeKalb Texaco with clerk still inside

DeKalb fire officials said they were called to the Texaco on North Decatur Road near DeKalb Industrial Way shortly after 2 a.m. and found heavy flames coming from inside the store. They quickly made sure the fuel lines to the gas pumps were shut off and worked to extinguish the flames, fire Capt. Jaeson Daniels said.

The clerk was the only occupant of the store and was already outside, he said. Officials were told that someone poured gasoline inside to set the fire, and while they have not yet confirmed those allegations, it is being investigated as an arson, Daniels said.

The gas station’s owner, Ameen Hakani, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that his employee was at the counter behind bulletproof glass and a locked security cage when the alleged robbers arrived and demanded the cage be unlocked.

One of them had a gun, Hakani said, and the clerk saw it. “That’s when he knew that they came to rob him,” he said.

The second suspect had a five-gallon gas can, and when the clerk refused to unlock the cage and come out, they “just poured it on the counter and lit the fire thinking that he’s going to come out, but he did not,” Hakani said.

“It’s inhumane,” he added.

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Instead of complying with the suspects’ demands, the clerk called 911 and tried to put out the flames with a fire extinguisher. The store filled with smoke, but he was able to get out without injury, Hakani said. By then, the suspects had already left.

Hakani has owned the store for 24 years, he said, and this is the first time someone has set a fire in an attempt to rob the store.

“I don’t know why he was trying to burn him alive,” he said. “They could have poured gas on him if he had opened the (door).”

Hakani said he wished he would have kept the store’s main door locked after midnight, too.

“It’s really sad, you know,” Hakani said. But he’s “glad that nobody got hurt.”

Late last year, a county mandate went into effect that requires all convenience store owners to have high-quality video surveillance systems installed in an effort to deter crime. Cameras should cover each gas pump, entry and exit points, and each cash register.

The mandate only affects stores in unincorporated DeKalb County — those outside of city limits — which add up to about 250 service stations. Hakani’s is one of those locations.

Explore Video cameras now required at DeKalb County convenience stores

It didn’t deter crime in this case, but Hakani said police do have the footage and he hopes it helps them make arrests.

“It could save people’s lives in the future, you know. They don’t need to be on the street,” he said. “Thank God we got lucky.”