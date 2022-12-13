DeKalb approves video surveillance mandate for convenience stores

The cameras are also required to cover parking lots and loading docks, and would all need to be operational 24 hours a day, 7 days a week with infrared or night vision capabilities.

The focus is on convenience stores, which, according to data previously obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, made up 19 of the 50 DeKalb County locations where violent crime was reported most frequently in 2021.

But the ordinance adopted Tuesday also includes provisions for cameras to be required at other commercial establishments, including extended stay motels, if they meet certain thresholds for violent crime.

Commissioner Ted Terry, chairman of the board’s public safety committee, said that, while state law limits the options, it’s important for local governments to do anything they can to try and stem gun violence.

Lance Hammonds, chairman of the DeKalb County NAACP, thanked commissioners for their work.

“I think it’s a great idea,” Hammonds said. “My neighbors think it’s a great idea.”