2 injured after small plane crashes into tree in Clayton County

Credit: Clayton County Police Department

Crime & Public Safety
54 minutes ago
Clayton County authorities are working to remove a plane that crashed into a wooded area behind a neighborhood and left two women injured just before midnight Tuesday.

Police said they received a distress call from a private plane around 11:55 p.m. letting them know the aircraft was running out of fuel.

It took officers over an hour to find the plane where it crashed off Tara Beach Lane in the Tara Beach Estates neighborhood just outside Irondale, officials said. It was found upside down suspended in a tree. The women had already gotten out of the plane and were found on the ground in the woods.

The women were taken to a hospital with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening, according to police.

Officials are still working to remove the plane and have asked people to avoid the area.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

