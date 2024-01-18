2 dead in suspected murder-suicide investigated by Dunwoody police

Dunwoody police are investigating the deaths of a man and woman, both 24, in an apparent murder-suicide after the woman’s mother requested officers conduct a wellness check.
The investigation began just before 9:30 a.m. Wednesday when officers responded to the Dunwoody Gables apartment complex on Peachford Road, Dunwoody police spokesman Sgt. Michael Cheek said. At the apartment, officers found the woman dead from a single gunshot wound.
Investigators quickly identified a suspect and his car, Cheek said. License plate readers alerted police that the car entered Wade-Walker Park in Stone Mountain around 6:30 a.m. Thursday, where it stayed. Detectives responded to the park and found the 24-year-old man dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to Cheek.
DeKalb police also responded to the scene and opened their own death investigation, Cheek said.
No further information was released about the incident, including the identities of the suspect and victim.
