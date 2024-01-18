2 dead in suspected murder-suicide investigated by Dunwoody police

Dunwoody police are investigating the deaths of a man and woman, both 24, in an apparent murder-suicide after the woman’s mother requested officers conduct a wellness check.

The investigation began just before 9:30 a.m. Wednesday when officers responded to the Dunwoody Gables apartment complex on Peachford Road, Dunwoody police spokesman Sgt. Michael Cheek said. At the apartment, officers found the woman dead from a single gunshot wound.

Investigators quickly identified a suspect and his car, Cheek said. License plate readers alerted police that the car entered Wade-Walker Park in Stone Mountain around 6:30 a.m. Thursday, where it stayed. Detectives responded to the park and found the 24-year-old man dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to Cheek.