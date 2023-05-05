2 arrested after ‘drop’ foiled outside DeKalb jail, deputies say

A man and a woman accused of attempting to smuggle contraband to inmates at the DeKalb County Jail are now inside the facility after the “drop” was foiled Wednesday, according to authorities.
Mark Lumpkin, 58, and LaToya Plunkett, 59, were arrested this week after Lumpkin was allegedly seen by a sheriff’s deputy holding a black bag containing contraband items near a rope that was dangling from a cell window, the sheriff’s office wrote in a news release Friday.
Lumpkin told authorities he was paid by Plunkett to participate in the “drop,” in which inmates typically release a rope from a cell and pull up a bag with items placed from someone outside, according to deputies.
The bag confiscated Wednesday contained cigarette packs and papers, a cellphone, chargers, a bottle of liquor and an orange, the sheriff’s office said.
After Lumpkin was questioned, warrants were issued for Plunkett, who was arrested at her home Thursday without incident, deputies added. Plunkett, of Stone Mountain, is facing a charge of conspiracy to commit a felony and is being held on a $10,000 bond.
Lumpkin, who did not provide a home address, is facing charges of crossing the state/county guard line with weapons, intoxicants and drugs without consent, as well as criminal trespass, the sheriff’s office said. He is being held on a $4,000 bond.
