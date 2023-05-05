BreakingNews
Eight GOP electors accept immunity deals in Fulton Trump probe
X

2 arrested after ‘drop’ foiled outside DeKalb jail, deputies say

Credit: Henri Hollis

Credit: Henri Hollis

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
33 minutes ago

A man and a woman accused of attempting to smuggle contraband to inmates at the DeKalb County Jail are now inside the facility after the “drop” was foiled Wednesday, according to authorities.

Mark Lumpkin, 58, and LaToya Plunkett, 59, were arrested this week after Lumpkin was allegedly seen by a sheriff’s deputy holding a black bag containing contraband items near a rope that was dangling from a cell window, the sheriff’s office wrote in a news release Friday.

Lumpkin told authorities he was paid by Plunkett to participate in the “drop,” in which inmates typically release a rope from a cell and pull up a bag with items placed from someone outside, according to deputies.

The bag confiscated Wednesday contained cigarette packs and papers, a cellphone, chargers, a bottle of liquor and an orange, the sheriff’s office said.

After Lumpkin was questioned, warrants were issued for Plunkett, who was arrested at her home Thursday without incident, deputies added. Plunkett, of Stone Mountain, is facing a charge of conspiracy to commit a felony and is being held on a $10,000 bond.

Lumpkin, who did not provide a home address, is facing charges of crossing the state/county guard line with weapons, intoxicants and drugs without consent, as well as criminal trespass, the sheriff’s office said. He is being held on a $4,000 bond.

About the Author

David Aaro is an Atlanta Now reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

From our publisher: We don’t have to live this way3h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

‘This is great news’: Midtown shooting survivors improving; 1 being released
5h ago

Credit: TNS

TORPY: Random, yet routine, shootings again put a city on edge
13h ago

Questions remain after Midtown shooting

Questions remain after Midtown shooting

Credit: John Spink

COMPLETE COVERAGE: Latest news, updates on Midtown shooting
The Latest

Credit: GBI

GBI: Driver killed, state officer hurt during shooting, pursuit in SE Georgia
1h ago
2nd suspect charged with murder after man shot in head near Norcross, cops say
3h ago
1 arrested months after Coweta double homicide; additional suspects sought
3h ago
Featured

Cinco de Mayo deals and where to celebrate around Atlanta
How (and when) to watch King Charles’ coronation in the US
9h ago
AJC SPRING DINING GUIDE: Welcome to the best of baking in metro Atlanta
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top