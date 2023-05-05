2 arrested after ‘drop’ foiled outside DeKalb jail, deputies say

Mark Lumpkin, 58, and LaToya Plunkett, 59, were arrested this week after Lumpkin was allegedly seen by a sheriff’s deputy holding a black bag containing contraband items near a rope that was dangling from a cell window, the sheriff’s office wrote in a news release Friday.

Lumpkin told authorities he was paid by Plunkett to participate in the “drop,” in which inmates typically release a rope from a cell and pull up a bag with items placed from someone outside, according to deputies.